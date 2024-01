We Are China

China's cross-border trips exceed 400 mln in 2023

Xinhua) 15:58, January 18, 2024

A passenger goes through border control at the international terminal of Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's inbound and outbound trips in 2023 reached 424 million, marking a 266.5 percent year-on-year increase, the National Immigration Administration said Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)