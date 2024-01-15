China, Cambodia vow to enhance communication, cooperation for better bilateral ties

Xinhua) 11:19, January 15, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Li Shulei, head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation to Cambodia from Saturday to Sunday, saying China is ready to work with Cambodia to strengthen communication and cultural cooperation to build an exemplary model for constructing a community with a shared future for mankind.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said the friendship between China and Cambodia has a long and enduring history, which remains rock-solid and resilient throughout the ages.

Under the strategic guidance and strong promotion of the leaders of the two countries, a new era has been ushered in for building a high-quality, high-level and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future, Li said.

During his visit to Cambodia, the Chinese senior official met with Tea Banh, vice president of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and a member of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King, and Hun Many, a member of the CPP Standing Committee and minister of civil service.

Li noted that China is willing to work with Cambodia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen inter-party exchanges, share experience in state governance, deepen cultural exchanges and cooperation, and consolidate the public support for the friendship between China and Cambodia.

The Cambodian side said that Cambodia and China are iron-clad friends and a community with a shared future.

Expressing thanks to China for its long-standing selfless assistance to Cambodia's economic and social development, the Cambodian side said the CPP and the new government will firmly uphold a policy of friendship toward China and the one-China principle, and support the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind and various major initiatives proposed by China.

It added that the CPP stands ready to increase cooperation with the CPC in sharing experience of party and state governance, and further promote the Cambodia-China friendship with an aim to have it passed on from generation to generation.

Li and Cambodian senior officials also attended the launching ceremony of the 2024 China-Cambodia People-to-People Exchange Year and the second China-Cambodia seminar on party theories, as well as witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the translation and publication of Chinese and Cambodian classics.

