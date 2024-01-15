Chinese premier sends congratulatory letter to China-Cambodia Year of People-to-People Exchange

Xinhua) 09:02, January 15, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese premier Li Qiang on Saturday sent a congratulatory letter to China-Cambodia Year of People-to-People Exchange.

Noting that both China and Cambodia are ancient civilizations with splendid cultures, Li said the friendship between the two peoples has a long history.

Chinese navigator Zheng He, from the Ming Dynasty, made a stop in Cambodia during maritime expeditions, Li said, adding that the carvings on the remains of the Bayon Temple depict scenes of interactions between the peoples of the two countries a thousand years ago, providing a vivid portrayal of the history of friendly exchanges between China and Cambodia.

At present, under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leadership of Cambodia, the construction of the China-Cambodia community with a shared future has entered a new era characterized by high quality, high level, and high standards, with deepening political mutual trust, accelerating practical cooperation, and thriving cultural exchanges, which have brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries, said the premier.

Noting that people-to-people exchange serves as an important pillar for the China-Cambodia "Diamond Hexagon" cooperation framework, Li said it is hoped that both sides will take the China-Cambodia Year of People-to-People Exchange as an opportunity to promote people-to-people exchanges and to jointly implement the Global Civilization Initiative, so as to deepen bilateral cooperation in such fields as cultural heritage protection, art, education, medical and health care, and on local level.

Li also called on both sides to jointly promote mutual visits by tourists, increase youth exchanges and open up new prospects for people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries, so as to contribute to the building of a China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era and jointly create a model of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

On the same day, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet also sent a letter of congratulations to the China-Cambodia Year of People-to-People Exchange.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)