China realizes ultra-high-speed intersatellite laser communications

Xinhua) 10:31, January 13, 2024

CHANGCHUN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese commercial satellite company has successfully achieved laser communications between satellites in orbit at a speed of 100 gigabits per second (Gbps).

The data transmission was realized between two Jilin-1 satellites, with the final data successfully downloaded on the ground. It marks the first time that the country has transmitted high-definition intersatellite remote sensing images at such a high speed.

The company, the Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co., Ltd. (CGSTL), has sent more than 100 Jilin-1 satellites into orbit to form a commercial constellation, and has conducted key technology verifications for laser communications between these satellites since 2021.

Intersatellite laser communications aim to establish information interconnection between satellites and improve the speed of their information exchange, which is essential for the large-scale satellite networking, said Xing Sirui, technical personnel at the CGSTL.

The company had previously completed laser communications between satellites at a speed of 10 Gbps and laser communications between satellites and the ground station.

