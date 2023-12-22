China open to space exchanges with U.S.: CNSA

Xinhua) 13:44, December 22, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes scientists from all over the world, including those from the United States, to apply for lunar samples through appropriate channels in accordance with application procedures issued by the country, spokesperson for the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said Friday.

Xu Hongliang made the statement in response to recent remarks by U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, noting that China attaches great importance to international cooperation in space and is always open to space exchanges with the United States.

According to a China Daily report, when attending a lecture hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations, a think tank in Washington, on Dec. 12, Burns responded to a request for his perspective on China-U.S. space collaboration by saying that he does not believe "the Chinese have shown much of an interest in working with the U.S." in space.

Xu expressed bewilderment over the apparent contradiction where the United States emphasizes cooperation while some people in the country praise the Wolf Amendment that restricts space cooperation with China advocating for its permanence.

"I don't understand if the United States is playing with words or passing the buck," Xu said.

