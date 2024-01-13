China-donated professional training center inaugurated in Angola

Xinhua) 09:55, January 13, 2024

LUANDA, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The President of Angola Joao Lourenco Friday performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the inauguration of a professional training center donated by the Chinese government in the city of Huambo in Huambo Province, which is located in the center of the country.

At the ceremony, Teresa Dias, the Minister of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security, thanked the Chinese government for its support in the creation of talent in the country, and said that the inauguration of the Integrated Center for Technological Training (CINFOTEC) Huambo will contribute to the improvement of training quality and help bridge the large gap in the specialization of cutting-edge technology in Angola.

Chen Feng, the Charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Angola, said that the Chinese government has always supported the capacity building in Africa. Last year, China proposed three initiatives to assist in Africa's modernization, including the Plan for China-Africa Cooperation on Talent Development.

The completion of this project will help more young Angolans realize their dreams and provide strong talent support for Angola's autonomous and sustainable development, she said.

The project, which was built by Zhongding International Engineering Co. Ltd, designed and project-managed by the China Aviation Planning and Design Institute (Group) Co., Ltd, covers an area of more than 20,000 square meters. It includes 30 laboratories and six workshops for robotics, machining, computer science, measurement, and automotive repair.

The construction of the project began on June 24, 2021, and it was completed on Oct. 31, 2023. Angola and China signed a handover certificate for the project on Thursday.

In an interview with Xinhua, Secretary of State for Labor and Social Security of Angola Pedro Filipe said: "Over the last 10 to 15 years, China has proven to be Angola's biggest commercial and political partner, with the partnership yielding fruits in various segments, and professional training and employment have been prioritized in these last years."

According to Filipe, cooperation with China in talent creation is effective and reliable. Angola has also established cooperative projects with several Chinese companies, offering young Angolans internship and training opportunities.

The director of CINFOTEC Huambo, Geraldo Pambasange, said that the center will train 2,400 students per year in its first phase, with the first class scheduled to start next Monday.

"This is a modern and well-equipped training center, our teachers have also been trained in China. We are very grateful to China's help and look forward to continuing cooperation with China in the future," he said.

