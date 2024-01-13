RMB cross-border settlement under current account hits 14.03 trln yuan in 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- RMB cross-border settlement under the current account reached 14.03 trillion yuan (1.98 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2023, central bank data showed Friday.

It involved 10.69 trillion yuan in the settlement of trade in goods and 3.34 trillion yuan in the settlement of trade in services and other current account items, said the People's Bank of China.

RMB cross-border settlement of direct investment stood at 7.6 trillion yuan in 2023.

Of this total, the outbound direct investment (ODI) stood at 2.6 trillion yuan, and the foreign direct investment (FDI) stood at 5 trillion yuan.

