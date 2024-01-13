Trip of 11 preschoolers stimulates cultural exchanges between Heilongjiang and Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:26, January 13, 2024

Chief conductor Zhao Zihe makes dumplings with kids from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on the train K7042, a train that departs from Mohe heading for Harbin in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2024. These cute kids are nicknamed "little sugar tangerines" (a specialty produce of Guangxi) by netizens in China. Eleven preschool children from Nanning, the capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, have captured the hearts of Chinese netizens as they embark on a "brave" camp trip to northeast China, a region renowned as an Arctic-like snowy wonderland in winter.

Upon their arrival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, their trip sparked huge discussions on multiple social media platforms due to their adorable uniforms and overall cuteness, and stimulated the exchange and interaction between Heilongjiang and Guangxi. People in the two regions sent their specialty fruits for free to each other, and scenic spots in the two regions issued preferential policies for tourists from the other side. (Photo by Xu Shuai/Xinhua)

