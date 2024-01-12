China's largest offshore crude oil base sets new annual output record

TIANJIN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's largest offshore crude oil producer, Bohai Oilfield, saw its annual oil and gas output top 36.8 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2023.

This milestone includes record highs 34 million tonnes of crude oil and 3.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, according to the Tianjin branch of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) on Friday.

The increase of crude oil output from the year before neared 2.3 million tonnes, accounting for about half of the total increase of crude oil in China.

Since the construction of the base in 1965, more than 50 oil and gas fields and nearly 200 production facilities have been developed, making Bohai Oilfield the main oilfield with the highest output and the largest scale in Chinese waters. Its daily oil and gas output has exceeded 100,000 tonnes of oil equivalent.

According to Yan Hongtao, general manager of CNOOC Tianjin, Bohai Oilfield has played an important role in China's offshore oil and gas supply.

The oilfield aims to achieve annual oil and gas output exceeding 40 million tonnes by 2025. This year will be crucial in achieving this endeavor, Yan said.

