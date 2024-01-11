China implements measures to facilitate entry of foreign nationals

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China has put into effective a set of measures to facilitate the entry of foreign nationals into China for business, education and tourism, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said Thursday.

The new measures, effective from Thursday, include a relaxation of port visa application requirements and access to visa extension, replacement, and issuance services at local immigration departments for foreign nationals coming to or staying in China for non-diplomatic and non-official purposes such as commercial cooperation, exchanges, investment, entrepreneurship, visiting relatives and personal matters.

Foreign nationals enjoy 24-hour direct transit without undergoing border check procedures at nine major airports in cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Xiamen, and Guangzhou.

Additionally, multiple-entry visas are available for foreigners in need, and the application requirement for visa documents has been streamlined for foreigners staying in China, according to the NIA.

The NIA has vowed to continuously advance reforms and innovation in immigration management services and policies, improve the business environment, and contribute to the creation of a new development pattern.

