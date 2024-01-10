Follow-up project for China's south-to-north water diversion goes into full construction

Xinhua) 09:40, January 10, 2024

Workers are seen at the construction site of a water-transfer tunnel, part of a project to channel water from the Three Gorges Reservoir area to the Hanjiang River, in Maliang Township of Baokang County, Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province on Jan. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

The water transfer project, a follow-up project to China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project, has recently kicked off the full-scale construction.

The project, linking China's two mega water infrastructures -- the Three Gorges Project and the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, will channel water from the Three Gorges Reservoir area to the Hanjiang River, a tributary of the Yangtze River. Once completed, it is expected to increase the amount of water diverted from the middle route of the water diversion project to north China.

The South-to-North Water Diversion Project transfers water from China's water-rich south to the arid north through the middle, eastern and western routes. The middle route begins at the Danjiangkou Reservoir along the Hanjiang River in central China and runs northeastward to Beijing and Tianjin.

