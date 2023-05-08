Jiangdu Water Control Facility in E China source of eastern route of South-to-North Water Diversion Project

Xinhua) 16:26, May 08, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows the Jiangdu Water Control Facility in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Located in the juncture of the Grand Canal, the New Tongyang Canal and the Huaihe River outfall waterway into the Yangtze River, the Jiangdu Water Control Facility acts as the source of the eastern route of the country's South-to-North Water Diversion Project. The Jiangdu Water Control Facility consists of 4 large-scale electrical pumping stations, 12 middle-large size water gates, 3 ship locks, transmission and transformation project and diversion waterways. (Photo by Pei Cheng/Xinhua)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows the Jiangdu Water Control Facility in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Located in the juncture of the Grand Canal, the New Tongyang Canal and the Huaihe River outfall waterway into the Yangtze River, the Jiangdu Water Control Facility acts as the source of the eastern route of the country's South-to-North Water Diversion Project. The Jiangdu Water Control Facility consists of 4 large-scale electrical pumping stations, 12 middle-large size water gates, 3 ship locks, transmission and transformation project and diversion waterways. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows the Jiangdu Water Control Facility in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Located in the juncture of the Grand Canal, the New Tongyang Canal and the Huaihe River outfall waterway into the Yangtze River, the Jiangdu Water Control Facility acts as the source of the eastern route of the country's South-to-North Water Diversion Project. The Jiangdu Water Control Facility consists of 4 large-scale electrical pumping stations, 12 middle-large size water gates, 3 ship locks, transmission and transformation project and diversion waterways. (Photo by Zhang Zhuojun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows the Jiangdu Water Control Facility in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Located in the juncture of the Grand Canal, the New Tongyang Canal and the Huaihe River outfall waterway into the Yangtze River, the Jiangdu Water Control Facility acts as the source of the eastern route of the country's South-to-North Water Diversion Project. The Jiangdu Water Control Facility consists of 4 large-scale electrical pumping stations, 12 middle-large size water gates, 3 ship locks, transmission and transformation project and diversion waterways. (Photo by Yu Xing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows the Jiangdu Water Control Facility in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Located in the juncture of the Grand Canal, the New Tongyang Canal and the Huaihe River outfall waterway into the Yangtze River, the Jiangdu Water Control Facility acts as the source of the eastern route of the country's South-to-North Water Diversion Project. The Jiangdu Water Control Facility consists of 4 large-scale electrical pumping stations, 12 middle-large size water gates, 3 ship locks, transmission and transformation project and diversion waterways. (Photo by Cao Qingsheng/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows the Jiangdu Water Control Facility in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Located in the juncture of the Grand Canal, the New Tongyang Canal and the Huaihe River outfall waterway into the Yangtze River, the Jiangdu Water Control Facility acts as the source of the eastern route of the country's South-to-North Water Diversion Project. The Jiangdu Water Control Facility consists of 4 large-scale electrical pumping stations, 12 middle-large size water gates, 3 ship locks, transmission and transformation project and diversion waterways. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows the Jiangdu Water Control Facility in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Located in the juncture of the Grand Canal, the New Tongyang Canal and the Huaihe River outfall waterway into the Yangtze River, the Jiangdu Water Control Facility acts as the source of the eastern route of the country's South-to-North Water Diversion Project. The Jiangdu Water Control Facility consists of 4 large-scale electrical pumping stations, 12 middle-large size water gates, 3 ship locks, transmission and transformation project and diversion waterways. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows the Jiangdu Water Control Facility in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Located in the juncture of the Grand Canal, the New Tongyang Canal and the Huaihe River outfall waterway into the Yangtze River, the Jiangdu Water Control Facility acts as the source of the eastern route of the country's South-to-North Water Diversion Project. The Jiangdu Water Control Facility consists of 4 large-scale electrical pumping stations, 12 middle-large size water gates, 3 ship locks, transmission and transformation project and diversion waterways. (Photo by Wang Yuewu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)