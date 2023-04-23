Jiangsu via a new version of 'A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains'

(People's Daily App) 15:30, April 23, 2023

Located in the Yangtze River Delta, Jiangsu is an eastern coastal province in China. One of the country's economic hubs, it is also home to rich cultural heritage, historical sites and leading technology.

In this new version of the ancient painting A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains, you will get to see the attractions of Jiangsu, including the classical gardens of Suzhou, delicate Suzhou embroidery, elegant Kunqu Opera, the Yangtze River Bridge and the Fuzimiao (Confucius Temple) in Nanjing. Click for a visual feast.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)