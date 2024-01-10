Chinese mainland mulls halting tariff cuts on more Taiwan imports

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland is contemplating suspending tariff concessions for more products imported from Taiwan, in response to the island's trade restrictions and political maneuvering, the mainland's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.

These imports may include agricultural, fishery, and machinery products, auto parts, and textiles that currently enjoy preferential tariff rates stipulated in the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA), said a spokesperson for the ministry when answering a question from a reporter.

The ECFA is a comprehensive cross-Strait economic pact intended to lower commercial barriers between the mainland and Taiwan.

With effect from January 1, 2024, the mainland suspended ECFA tariff rates for 12 products from Taiwan, including propylene and paraxylene, according to a statement from the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council. The mainland made this decision in response to Taiwan's unilateral and discriminatory trade restrictions.

However, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have never implemented any concrete measures to lift its trade restrictions for the mainland since the release of this statement by the mainland last month. Instead, DPP authorities have engaged in political maneuvering to divert blame and shirk responsibility, the spokesperson said.

