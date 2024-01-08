China reports double-digit growth in home appliances output in Jan-Nov 2023

Xinhua) 08:40, January 08, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Home appliances output in China saw double-digit growth in the first 11 months of 2023, official data has shown.

Among them, the output of refrigerators reached 88.15 million units, up 14.5 percent year on year; the output of air conditioners reached 223.34 million units, up 12.6 percent; while the output of washing machines stood at 95.36 million units, up 20 percent, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

In addition, the data showed furniture enterprises above the designated size saw revenues reach 579.66 billion yuan (about 82 billion U.S. dollars) during the same period, down 5.5 percent year on year; their profits totaled 30.15 billion yuan, also down 6.3 percent.

