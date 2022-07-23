China to promote consumption of green, smart home appliances
BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China will issue a guideline to promote the consumption of green and smart home appliances, as part of efforts to stabilize growth and expand employment, a commerce ministry official said on Friday.
The guideline, jointly proposed by the Ministry of Commerce and other government departments such as the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the State Administration for Market Regulation, has been approved by the State Council and will be released in the near future, according to Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping.
Measures will be taken to promote sales of green and smart home appliances in rural areas, Sheng said, and enterprises will be encouraged to develop products that are localized to the rural market and that satisfy the demand of senior citizens.
The country will also propel new infrastructure such as 5G services networks and gigabit fiber-optic networks, providing a solid foundation for the use of smart home appliances, said He Yaqiong, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
Efforts will also be made to improve post-sales services and recycling facilities for home appliances, and to create a reliable consumption environment, said Liu Decheng, an official with the Ministry of Commerce.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese small home appliances aim for high-end market with better quality
- Mini home appliances boom in China
- Famous home appliance brands fail to meet quality standards
- Chinese lawmakers call for system to recycle e-wastes
- Home appliance sales in rural China jump 67 pct via subsidies in Sept.
- Home appliance sales in rural China triple in first nine months due to subsidy program
- Panasonic recall leaves scar on Japanese appliance brands
- Appliance makers may hike export prices
- MOFCOM: Drop in rural appliance sales normal
- Chinese home appliances tycoon stands trial in Beijing
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.