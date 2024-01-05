Staggering figures reveal America's gun violence in 2023

People's Daily Online) 08:31, January 05, 2024

Editor's note:

Frequent gun violence has caused incessant casualties in the U.S. in 2023. Data released on the website of American nonprofit group Gun Violence Archive revealed that a staggering 656 mass shootings, with each resulting in at least four deaths or injuries, occurred in the U.S. in 2023. The grim toll of various gun-related incidents reached 42,920 fatalities. The persistent occurrence of mass shootings has caused a huge wound that is difficult to heal for American society, seriously infringing on people’s right to life. However, in the current polarized political climate in the U.S., gun control measures have consistently proven ineffective, and gun violence has become a chronic issue plaguing the country.

