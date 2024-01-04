Chinese scientists develop new biodiesel fuel production technology

NANJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have developed new technology allowing the manufacture of biodiesel fuel with higher biomass content, which could reach over 40 percent compared with the global average content of less than 10 percent.

Shen Jian, a professor at Nanjing Normal University's School of Chemistry and Materials Science, and his team improved the manufacturing process, using biofats (triglycerides) and crude oil refinery components to produce automotive biodiesel fuel without transesterification.

The higher the biomass content of biodiesel, the more outstanding its energy saving and carbon reduction effects are, the team said.

Partially replacing oil with biofats, the technology is conducive to China's efforts to promote more environmentally friendly biodiesel fuel and upgrade its emission standards, while also contributing to global carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, said Shen.

The results produced by a local quality supervision and inspection agency showed that this biodiesel fuel meets national standards for automotive biodiesel fuel, and has particularly good oxidative stability, corrosion resistance, lubricity and environmental protection features.

The research team, in cooperation with other companies, has set up an industrial production unit with an annual production capacity of two million tonnes of this biodiesel fuel, with the aim of speeding up the practical application of its technical achievements.

