Enterprises across China ratchet up production in new year

Xinhua) 08:22, January 04, 2024

A worker makes buzzer at a workshop in Chenbao Town industrial park in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 2, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Workers sew at a workshop of a garment company in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A worker conducts a test at a workshop of a machinery manufacturer in Wenxian County, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

A worker operates a machine at a food processing machinery manufacturer in Wenxian County, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 2, 2024. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

Workers sort food at an aquatic products processing company at an industrial park in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Employees work at a toy company in Shiqiao Township, Lianyungang of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo by Si Wei/Xinhua)

Workers sort food at a food processing company in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Workers operate at a workshop of a lithium battery company in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo by Jia Lizhang/Xinhua)

A worker operates at a workshop of a silk company in Qianjiang District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 2, 2024. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

