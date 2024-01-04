Enterprises across China ratchet up production in new year
A worker makes buzzer at a workshop in Chenbao Town industrial park in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 2, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)
Workers sew at a workshop of a garment company in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
A worker conducts a test at a workshop of a machinery manufacturer in Wenxian County, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)
A worker operates a machine at a food processing machinery manufacturer in Wenxian County, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 2, 2024. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)
Workers sort food at an aquatic products processing company at an industrial park in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)
Employees work at a toy company in Shiqiao Township, Lianyungang of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo by Si Wei/Xinhua)
Workers sort food at a food processing company in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)
Workers operate at a workshop of a lithium battery company in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 3, 2024. (Photo by Jia Lizhang/Xinhua)
A worker operates at a workshop of a silk company in Qianjiang District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 2, 2024. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)
Photos
