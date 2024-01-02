Death toll rises to 13 in powerful Japan quake

Xinhua) 10:18, January 02, 2024

TOKYO, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- At least 13 people were confirmed dead in Ishikawa prefecture after a massive earthquake hit the area in central Japan and the vicinity, the national news agency Kyodo reported on Tuesday, citing local authorities.

Calling the rescue of those impacted by the earthquakes a battle against time, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the government has already dispatched a number of self-defense force troops to the impacted areas and will continue to provide assistance.

A series of strong earthquakes, with major ones of up to a preliminary 7.6 magnitude, hit on Monday at a shallow depth on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency has officially named it the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

Since Monday, Japan has been hit by 155 quakes.

