Death toll in powerful Japan quake rises to 6: gov't

Xinhua) 09:02, January 02, 2024

TOKYO, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Six people were confirmed dead in Ishikawa prefecture after a massive earthquake hit the area in central Japan and the vicinity, local government said Tuesday.

A series of strong earthquakes, with major ones of up to a preliminary 7.6 magnitude, hit on Monday at a shallow depth on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency has officially named it the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

Since Monday, Japan has been hit by 155 quakes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)