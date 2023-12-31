China pledges new support for private investment

Xinhua) 18:15, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), on Friday announced measures to support key projects backed by private business investment.

The NDRC is soliciting applications nationwide for key private investment projects and will create a catalog of the eligible ones after review.

The commission said it will work with relevant departments to provide assistance for these projects in terms of land acquisition, finance and paperwork.

