Balance of loans up 12.7 pct in China's Yangtze River Delta

Xinhua) 16:32, December 31, 2023

SHANGHAI, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The balance of loans in China's Yangtze River Delta region increased by 12.7 percent year on year to 63.85 trillion yuan (approximately 9.01 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of November, official data showed.

According to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office, the overall balance of loans in Chinese yuan stood at 62.84 trillion yuan, up 13.5 percent year on year.

The balance of foreign currency loans in this region was 143.1 billion U.S. dollars, a 19.2 percent decline from the same period last year.

According to the data, the region's deposit balance reached 75.22 trillion yuan by the end of November, up 10.4 percent from the previous year.

