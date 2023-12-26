Regional development index indicates robust growth of Yangtze River Delta

Xinhua) 10:04, December 26, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Statistics have demonstrated the rapid development of the Yangtze River Delta region, highlighting progress in technological innovation and green growth.

The region's development index stood at 129.5 in 2022, up 4.2 on average annually compared with that in 2015, according to data from the statistics monitoring office of the region's integrated development.

The gross domestic product of this region totaled 29.03 trillion yuan (about 4.09 trillion U.S. dollars) last year, which was 1.8 times the level of 2015 and accounted for 24.1 percent of the country's total.

Green development gained strong momentum over the past years in the region. The sub-reading for integrated green growth hit 152 in 2022, up 7.4 on average annually from the level of 2015.

The sub-index measuring integrated innovation in the region came in at 150.9 last year, an average annual increase of 7.3 from 2015, the data also revealed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)