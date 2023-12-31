China's software sector reports expansion in first 11 months

A staff member from a technology company demonstrates an AI software at an exhibition at China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's software and information technology service industry registered double-digit growth in revenue and profits in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed.

Profits of the sector exceeded 1.3 trillion yuan (about 183.55 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, climbing 12.9 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The combined revenue of this sector came in at 11.04 trillion yuan in the period, jumping 13.9 percent from the same period last year.

In the first 11 months, the sector's exports amounted to 44.95 billion U.S. dollars, down 3.8 percent year on year.

