China's software sector reports robust growth in January-August

Xinhua) 10:42, October 03, 2023

A doctor makes surgical treatment plans using AI software before a hip joint replacement surgery at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's software and information technology service industry maintained double-digit growth in revenue and profits in the first eight months of the year, official data showed.

Profits of the sector reached 862.8 billion yuan (about 120.17 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, up 13.9 percent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The combined revenue of this sector came in at 7.52 trillion yuan in the period, surging 13.5 percent year on year.

Specifically, the revenue of cloud computing and big data services surged 15.7 percent year on year to 753.2 billion yuan, and that of e-commerce platforms' information and technology services went up 9 percent year on year to 698.1 billion yuan in the same period.

