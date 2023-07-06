China's first open-source desktop operating system released

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Co-built by multiple developers, China's first open-source desktop operating system, openKylin 1.0, was released Wednesday.

The operating systems of the Kylin series, including openKylin, are available for computers and mobile phones. The openKylin app store offers some 1,000 third-party software options, including WPS Office, WeChat and QQ, to meet various customer demands in terms of work, life, entertainment and programming, according to Kylinsoft, the company that developed openKylin.

The company will continue to expand cooperation to attract global software and hardware partners to join the operating system, said an executive of the company.

Currently, the Kylin operating system series has been applied in sectors including government administration, finance, communications, energy, transport, healthcare and education, as well as in China's space programs.

Founded in 2020, Kylinsoft resulted from the merger of two software companies under China Electronics Corporation, focusing on domestic computer system development.

