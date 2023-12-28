3 ancient coins found in north China's Hebei

SHIJIAZHUANG, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Archaeologists in north China's Hebei Province have found three coins dating back to the Warring States period (475-221 BC) when carrying out excavation work at the Zhaoyao Ruins in Wu'an City.

Each of the coins measures 3.2 cm in diameter, with a weight of about 5.5 grams. It has typical coin characteristics of the Qin State during the Warring States period.

Wei Shuguang, the leader of the archaeological team, speculated that the excavation of these coins may be related to military activities, which is also deeply consistent with the background of the war between Qin State and Zhao State in the late Warring States period and is of great significance to the study of ancient war history.

Zhaoyao Ruins cover an area of 1.1 million square meters. Wei said that Zhaoyao Ruins cover a large area, have rich cultural connotations, and a long duration, which is an excellent example for studying the evolution of archaeological culture from prehistoric times to the Qin and Han dynasties (221 BC-220 AD) in southern Hebei.

