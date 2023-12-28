Chinese brands go global with cultural influence

Xinhua) 13:32, December 28, 2023

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- With inspirations ranging from museums, literature, and murals, Piececool, a toy brand based in south China's Dongguan, incorporates distinctive cultural features into its creative product line, garnering recognition at home and abroad.

According to Xiong Mao, Piececool's brand manager, the company now sells in over 100 countries and regions, with product descriptions translated into seven languages and a global user base surpassing 100 million people.

"The younger generation craves innovative and trendy expressions to better showcase our culture," said Xiong, adding that the company's goal is to infuse Chinese culture into product design, enabling more people to embrace, experience, and delve into the stories behind them.

"Phoenix Crown," one of the company's featured products, has monthly sales of 220,000 and an annual revenue of over 100 million yuan (around 14.1 million U.S. dollars), Xiong said.

Global consumer demand is being driven by the incorporation of Chinese cultural creativity into brands. Companies expanding into the global market report strong demand for their products across countries and regions, from Southeast Asia to Europe and the United States.

MINISO, a variety store chain that specializes in household and consumer goods, opened a store at New York's Times Square in May, attracting a large crowd. Sales exceeded 550,000 yuan on the first day, with monthly revenue nearing 10 million yuan.

"They are very curious about Chinese culture, but there weren't many Chinese retail brands venturing abroad before," said Ye Guofu, CEO of MINISO. "Thus, products infused with Chinese culture create a demand among them."

MINISO has over 5,500 stores, with over 2,000 of them located in 107 countries and regions around the world. Its transformation from a retailer to a competent content producer in lifestyle trends mirrors the shift of Chinese brands from manufacturing toward consumer and content-oriented enterprises.

Gao Yanmin, a former Ministry of Industry and Information Technology official, expressed optimism about the current development of Chinese brands, adding that they've seen notable success through improved brand image and market expansion.

Gao believed that with continued efforts and policy adjustments, Chinese brands will be able to better meet the demand for high-quality products, address brand differentiation challenges, and carve out a more prominent image in the global market.

