Chinese innovations shine at world's leading display show

08:13, May 25, 2023 By Tan Jingjing ( Xinhua

People visit the exhibition area of China's BOE Technology Group during the Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles, the United States, on May 23, 2023. Chinese brands gained a strong foothold at the Display Week 2023, a world's leading show of the display industry held this week in Los Angeles, attracting lots of attention and winning recognition for their innovative technologies and products. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

LOS ANGELES, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese brands gained a strong foothold at a world's leading show of the display industry held this week in Los Angeles, U.S. state of California, attracting lots of attention and winning recognition for their innovative technologies and products.

The Display Week 2023, hosted by the Society for Information Display (SID), is held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from May 21 to 26.

From Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), auto tech, organic light-emitting diode (OLED), micro-OLED and microdisplays to wearables, digital signage and e-Paper, the Display Week showcases the latest and greatest technology and advancements from the global electronic display and visual information technologies industries.

BOE Technology Group, one of the world's largest manufacturers in the semiconductor display industry and an Internet of things (IoT) company, brought a slew of cutting-edge technologies to the exhibition, including many new launches under its technology brands of ADS Pro, f-OLED and α-MLED (mini LED), as well as brand-new innovative applications such as smart in-vehicle display, glasses-free 3D and the metaverse.

BOE's newly released 110-inch 16K UHD display, which adopted the company's cutting-edge oxide TFT technology and features high charge carrier mobility and an ultrahigh resolution, drew lots of visitors.

Its 10-inch 8K LCD display, which is tailored to 3D printing, was selected as the "Display Application of the Year."

"It was one of the many state-of-the-art technologies BOE exhibited at the event, giving a glimpse of an even smarter, more fantastic and more power-efficient future of the semiconductor display industry," BOE Chairman Yanshun Chen told Xinhua.

In addition to showcasing its display technologies and smart interactive experiences, BOE hosted an innovation ecosystem forum at the Display Week, in a bid to explore new pathways to the innovation-driven development of the global industry ecosystem jointly with SID and global partners.

Louis Lazar, a senior consultant at Newry Corp, an innovation and growth strategy consulting firm based in Lakewood, Ohio, showed great interest in BOE's 16K UHD display. Lazar said he expects to learn the latest technologies and trends in the display industry at the Display Week, and was amazed by a wide array of China-made innovative products.

"China has been pushing innovations in the display industry, and has been leading the way, which was really impressive," he told Xinhua.

Visionox, a Chinese high-tech company with OLED display technology, brought innovative display technologies and applications to the Display Week, including self-aligned pixelization technology, portable and rollable laptops, visual medical kits, and transparent car displays.

Eben Yang, vice president of Visionox, told Xinhua that North America is one of Visionox's most important overseas markets. Currently the company is cooperating with many American clients to provide display solutions for VR devices, wearable devices, mobile phones and other products.

"We hope to take the opportunities of participating in the Display Week to demonstrate our innovative technologies, provide customers with more competitive products, and further expand overseas markets," Yang said.

TCL CSOT, a Chinese company focused on new technologies and innovations in the display industry, unveiled over 30 of its latest products and advanced technologies at the Display Week, including more than ten firsts in the world.

The company offered display technology solutions across a range of sizes, categories, and forms -- spanning Mini LED, Micro LED, medical displays, vehicle-mounted displays, light field displays, as well as consumer electronics displays.

"Driven not only by a commitment to building a display industry ecosystem, but also to supporting a healthy and more sustainable planet for all through low-carbon, energy-saving, and eye-friendly products, we look forward to driving progress and uncovering more innovations to further accelerate the development of high-end display technology," said Jun Zhao, CEO of TCL CSOT.

People visit the exhibition area of China's BOE Technology Group during the Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles, the United States, on May 23, 2023. Chinese brands gained a strong foothold at the Display Week 2023, a world's leading show of the display industry held this week in Los Angeles, attracting lots of attention and winning recognition for their innovative technologies and products. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

An exhibitor introduces a product to a visitor at the exhibition area of China's TCL during the Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles, the United States, on May 23, 2023. Chinese brands gained a strong foothold at the Display Week 2023, a world's leading show of the display industry held this week in Los Angeles, attracting lots of attention and winning recognition for their innovative technologies and products. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

A man visits the exhibition area of China's Visionox during the Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles, the United States, on May 23, 2023. Chinese brands gained a strong foothold at the Display Week 2023, a world's leading show of the display industry held this week in Los Angeles, attracting lots of attention and winning recognition for their innovative technologies and products. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

A man visits the exhibition area of China's BOE Technology Group during the Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles, the United States, on May 23, 2023. Chinese brands gained a strong foothold at the Display Week 2023, a world's leading show of the display industry held this week in Los Angeles, attracting lots of attention and winning recognition for their innovative technologies and products. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition area of China's Visionox during the Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles, the United States, on May 23, 2023. Chinese brands gained a strong foothold at the Display Week 2023, a world's leading show of the display industry held this week in Los Angeles, attracting lots of attention and winning recognition for their innovative technologies and products. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition area of China's BOE Technology Group during the Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles, the United States, on May 23, 2023. Chinese brands gained a strong foothold at the Display Week 2023, a world's leading show of the display industry held this week in Los Angeles, attracting lots of attention and winning recognition for their innovative technologies and products. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition area of China's TCL during the Display Week 2023 in Los Angeles, the United States, on May 23, 2023. Chinese brands gained a strong foothold at the Display Week 2023, a world's leading show of the display industry held this week in Los Angeles, attracting lots of attention and winning recognition for their innovative technologies and products. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)