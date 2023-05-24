Sci-tech forum to open in "China's Silicon Valley," highlighting innovation, cooperation

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Zhongguancun Forum is scheduled to take place in Beijing's Zhongguancun, known as "China's Silicon Valley," from May 25 to 30.

Themed "Open Cooperation for a Shared Future," the event is slated to host over 150 activities, including conferences, exhibitions, technology transactions, outcome news releases and competitions.

The large gathering has attracted guests from more than 80 countries and regions, as well as the participation of almost 200 international organizations, institutions and foreign government departments.

Nearly 120 leading experts from China and beyond are scheduled to attend the event and deliver keynote speeches.

This year, 55 parallel forums will be held, with 25 being led or co-hosted by national authorities, focusing on cutting-edge fields encompassing artificial intelligence, life sciences and clean energy, as well as other trending topics such as data governance and digital sports.

The forum will also include various activities organized by esteemed institutions such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering and the China Association for Science and Technology, highlighting the forum's role as a national-level platform facilitating global exchanges and cooperation on innovation.

Additionally, this year's forum will see the publication of a series of cutting-edge sci-tech achievements, research reports, plans for major international cooperation projects, and policies and measures.

"Since its inception in 2007, 13 editions of the Zhongguancun Forum have been held successfully, serving as a vital international platform for China's active involvement in global scientific and technological innovation, and its extensive participation in global science and technology governance," said Wu Zhaohui, vice minister of science and technology.

Wu stated that the event has played a significant role in advancing the development of Beijing as an international hub for scientific and technological innovation, in promoting high-quality development and in fostering deepened international cooperation on science and technology.

Characterized by the keyword "frontier," the exhibition area of this year's event features a greater number of participants and a stronger emphasis on innovation, spanning a total of 27,000 square meters and gathering over 650 domestic and international exhibitors, according to the organizers.

In the robotics exhibition area, visitors will have the opportunity to explore complete product ecosystems, encompassing core technologies and components such as chips and sensors, as well as multifunctional robots. The metaverse exhibition area offers immersive interactive experiences, including VR, AR, wireless motion capture and physical model experiences.

This year's forum has enhanced internationalization, and more invitations have been extended to international scientific and technological organizations. Prominent international participants like the World Intellectual Property Organization will be in attendance, hosting 13 parallel forums.

"We are eagerly anticipating the gathering in Beijing of guests from diverse sectors, engaging in exchanges and fostering consensus. Our collective goals are to pool our wisdom to enhance international cooperation on scientific and technological innovation, and to make significant contributions to global economic prosperity," the vice minister said.

