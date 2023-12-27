Home>>
China issues guidelines for high-quality development of disease prevention, control
(Xinhua) 14:44, December 27, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The general office of China's State Council has issued guidelines to promote the high-quality development of disease prevention and control.
The document sets the goal of putting in place by 2030 a disease prevention and control system that integrates military and civilian efforts, combines prevention and treatment, and features the overall coordination of society in disease prevention and control.
The system will be built with disease control institutions and various specialized disease prevention and treatment facilities as its backbone, medical institutions as its support pillar, and grassroots medical and health institutions as its foundation.
