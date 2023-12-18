Home>>
China sees decline in respiratory disease cases
(Xinhua) 13:09, December 18, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- China has seen a decreasing trend in the overall diagnosis and treatment volume of cases related to respiratory diseases in emergency and outpatient departments of medical facilities, a health official said on Sunday.
Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, told a press conference that fever clinics at the primary level have effectively met the medical needs of patients.
