China sees decline in respiratory disease cases

Xinhua) 13:09, December 18, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- China has seen a decreasing trend in the overall diagnosis and treatment volume of cases related to respiratory diseases in emergency and outpatient departments of medical facilities, a health official said on Sunday.

Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, told a press conference that fever clinics at the primary level have effectively met the medical needs of patients.

