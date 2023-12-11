China sees fluctuating decline in child respiratory cases at medical facilities

Xinhua) 14:07, December 11, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has recorded a fluctuating decrease in the overall diagnosis and treatment volume of pediatric respiratory diseases at its secondary and higher-level medical institutions nationwide, the Chinese health authority said Sunday.

The previous increased caseload at some large children's specialty hospitals and general hospitals has recently shown a degree of decline, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

