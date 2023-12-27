Interview: China plays significant, multifaceted role in APEC, Thai expert says

BANGKOK, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- As the world's second largest economy and largest developing country, China plays a significant and multifaceted role in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and broader economic integration, said Montri Mahaplerkpong, vice chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

"I believe all 21 APEC member economies could do hand-in-hand collaboration by seeking common ground while shelving differences," Montri, who is also the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Thailand alternate member, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Montri noted that APEC has become an important platform in the Asia-Pacific region since its establishment over 30 years ago, and collaborative efforts among APEC economies are imperative in pursuit of shared objectives, emphasizing the promotion of equity, sustainability and the creation of opportunities, with the world entering a new period of turbulence and change.

"Adhering to the objective of driving APEC together, whether in big, small or medium-sized economies, we have plenty of room in this world to move the economy forward together, as long as we have the will to make it better," said Montri.

He added that China has been actively participating in the APEC agenda and sharing its development opportunities with all in the region. Through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China has pooled strength for the common development of Asia-Pacific countries.

Montri cited BRI as an example of a significant project that aims to improve connectivity and economic cooperation throughout the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. It also has the potential to stimulate economic development in participating countries.

The China-Thailand railway will inject new impetus into the development of the Thai economy and transportation, when the construction is completed, he noted.

"For Thailand, physical connectivity might be only a part of the BRI. I believe that digital connectivity will benefit not only large corporations but also small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the long run as it opens up opportunities for everyone," said the Thai top business advisor.

