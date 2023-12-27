Reporters explore N China's Hohhot ahead of 14th National Winter Games

People's Daily Online) 09:31, December 27, 2023

Reporters pose for a group picture at the Mazongshan Ski Resort in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wang Shaokai)

A team of reporters went to Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to explore the captivating city from Dec. 23 to 25. The 14th National Winter Games will be held in the autonomous region from Feb. 17 to 27, 2024.

The team was impressed by children practicing short track speed skating at the Hohhot Sports Center. With an average age of just 7 years old, they glided and turned skillfully, leaving behind beautiful arcs with their blades. Tong Chunyang, the speed skating coach, said, "I feel extremely proud that the 14th National Winter Games will be held in my hometown. I'm sure the event will motivate our little athletes to dedicate even more energy to training.”

At the Mazongshan Ski Resort, the reporters, together with visitors, not only joined the night skiing adventures, but also enjoyed a performance given by the instructors of the resort. Lining up at the slope's peak, the instructors plunged in different formations with torches in their hands, putting on a visual spectacle.

The reporters visited a seed industry center of M-Grass, a tech enterprise in Inner Mongolia, located at the foot of the Daqing Mountain. Wang Can, from People's Daily Online, said foreign net users are highly interested in China's efforts in ecological protection and restoration. Wang said the trip was a rewarding experience as she could witness the transformation of the Chilechuan Grasslands with her own eyes.

The team also visited many other places, including the Hohhot Sculpture Museum, to learn about winter sports events and the mass sports activities of the city. More than 30 Chinese online media outlets were invited to explore the city.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)