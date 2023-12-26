China releases plan to promote common prosperity through digital economy

Xinhua) 08:07, December 26, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has released an implementation plan on facilitating common prosperity through a greater and better digital economy, sources with the national data bureau said on Monday.

The plan, jointly released by the bureau and the National Development and Reform Commission, aims to facilitate an in-depth integration of digital technologies and the real economy and solve the problem of unbalanced and inadequate development through digital means.

By 2025, positive progress shall be made in closing the gaps between regions, urban and rural areas, different population groups as well as in basic public services through the development of digital economy.

By 2030, substantial progress will be achieved in promoting common prosperity through the digital economy, with a set of innovative practices on the collaboration between eastern and western regions ready to be replicated and promoted nationwide.

The plan has made arrangements on four key aspects, namely promoting coordinated regional development through digital economy, advancing digital development in the rural, enhancing digital competence of the public for better employment, and facilitating the inclusive supply of social services through digital means.

