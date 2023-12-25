Ancient courtyards glow with new vitality in Ba'nan, SW China's Chongqing

People's Daily Online) 13:13, December 25, 2023

In Tianxingsi township, Ba'nan district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, a courtyard built in the Qing Dynasty (1644–1911) was renovated to become a homestay hotel that combines features of traditional local residences and Hui-style buildings.

"The homestay hotel is a typical ancient courtyard with local features," said Li Ming, curator of the Ba'nan Museum, adding that the district is home to over 200 ancient buildings constructed during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and the Qing Dynasty.

Photo shows the Qin Family's Grand Courtyard in Shilong township, Ba'nan district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo/Commission of culture and tourism development in Banan district)

Ba'nan district, formerly known as Baxian county dating back more than 1,000 years, has protected ancient courtyards in recent years, injecting new vitality into them.

"These ancient buildings reflect the local people's lives and local cultures," said Wan Yaodong, director of the district's commission of culture and tourism development.

The district named the traditional courtyards with relatively high architectural, cultural and historical values as "Baxian ancient courtyards," according to Wan.

Ba'nan started implementing the project of "Baxian ancient courtyards" in 2021. It has so far listed over 80 ancient courtyards with development value, which will be properly utilized through multiple channels in three years.

"Baxian ancient courtyards" represent traditional local residences in different periods, so preserving them well is important for maintaining the district's historical features, said Geng Qin, deputy director of the district's commission of culture and tourism development.

Built in the Qing Dynasty, the Zhu Family's Grand Courtyard in the district is a compound composed of six courtyards and 99 rooms. By maintaining its original appearance as much as possible, it was turned into a cultural space housing 10,000 books after being renovated, according to Zhao Jie, who is in charge of the grand courtyard.

"After renovation, the Zhu Family's Grand Courtyard has hosted over 40 academic seminars and study tour activities, becoming a public cultural service center that combines the functions of a library and a theater," said Peng Wei, an official with the Nanpeng subdistrict in Ba'nan district.

To better use idle courtyards in rural areas, the district has promoted the development of the homestay industry.

In Huafang village of Tianxingsi township, a courtyard that had been idle for more than 10 years owned by villager Zhao Ling has become a homestay hotel and a popular photo spot for tourists after being renovated.

"Customers need to make reservations at least a month in advance to get a room during holidays and festivals," said Liu Xiaobo, who is in charge of the hotel.

As a shareholder of the hotel by contributing her courtyard to Liu, Zhao Ling receives around 20,000 yuan ($2,800) in dividends every year.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)