China mulls amending law to regulate fundraising activities

Xinhua) 14:16, December 23, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are considering an amendment to the Charity Law to guide charity organizations in regulating fundraising activities.

The draft amendment will be submitted to the seventh session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, which will be held in Beijing from Dec. 25 to 29, for the third review.

According to the draft, governments at the county level and above should coordinate and guide competent departments in regulating and supporting the development of charity programs within the scope of their respective duties.

Regarding practical problems in running fundraising events, the draft refines provisions related to the cost of fundraising activities and cooperation in organizing public fundraising.

The draft stipulates tighter rules for punishing lawbreakers. It adds provisions that those who are held accountable for relevant offenses are banned from serving as managers of charity organizations for one to five years after their offenses.

The draft also specifies that individuals should seek assistance through online service platforms designated by the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

