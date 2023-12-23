Food quality, safety underscored in China's new draft law

Xinhua) 14:15, December 23, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- A draft law on food security has stipulated more provisions for boosting food quality and safety in China.

The draft law will be submitted to the seventh session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, to be held in Beijing from Dec. 25 to 29, for the third review.

The draft specifies the need to meet the people's consumption demand for a wide variety of food that is nutritious, healthy, and of high quality.

According to the draft, food processing operators shall implement relevant national standards and may not adulterate the food. They shall be responsible for the quality and safety of the food they process and be subject to oversight.

Based on ensuring an optimized structure of food processing, the draft specifies the need to increase the supply of quality and nutritious processed food products.

