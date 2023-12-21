Integrated Community Resilience Program offers thoughtful services to residents in Hangzhou

People's Daily Online) 15:01, December 21, 2023

Octogenarians can get free haircuts at a charitable barbershop of the Integrated Community Resilience Program in Longchuanwu community, Linping district, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

The Integrated Community Resilience Program was launched by the Red Cross Society of China.

A man surnamed Gu, 82, is a "regular visitor" to the Integrated Community Resilience Program and actively participates in various activities organized by it. He immediately had a haircut at the barbershop when the free haircut service was launched.

"Now the Integrated Community Resilience Program provides more and more charitable services. We all feel that the services are very thoughtful," Gu said.

The Integrated Community Resilience Program in the Longchuanwu community was inaugurated early this year, occupying an area of 1,000 square meters. It houses various function rooms including a volunteer service station, a book house, a VR life safety experience hall, a charity supermarket, a dining site, a first aid training room, a children's science hall, a calligraphy and painting studio, a charity classroom, a laundry room, and a charitable barbershop, meeting diverse and personalized needs of residents.

Focusing on the CRCF's Integrated Community Resilience Program, the community organizes voluntary service activities including first aid publicity, voluntary blood donation, and caring for seniors. It also provides charitable services for residents, such as free health consultations, and measurements of blood glucose and blood pressure, improving their happiness.

The community actively carries out first aid public welfare lectures and regularly popularizes first aid knowledge including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and Heimlich maneuver for residents and corporate staff, enhancing their self-rescue and mutual rescue skills. It conducts first aid qualification training for key personnel like property management staff, security guards and building monitors.

In addition, given its many enterprises and migrants from other regions, the community guides various entities to be part of it by having them undertake public welfare projects, developing a new model of governance at the primary level involving various parties.

For instance, the community collaborated with enterprises to carry out blood donation and hematopoietic stem cell donation activities, which were participated in by employees of companies like Alibaba Group's Xunxi Digital Factory.

So far, the community's Integrated Community Resilience Program has offered relief to 20 needy households, held 23 publicity and training sessions, organized 12 charitable markets, and carried out over 50 voluntary service activities.

The Integrated Community Resilience Program will fully leverage the role of the Red Cross and make coordinated efforts in aspects like serving residents, integrating into community governance and enhancing social etiquette to further promote the Red Cross spirit at the grassroots level.

