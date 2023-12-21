Gravity-defying Dawazi: Amazing high-wire walking

(People's Daily App) 14:54, December 21, 2023

In Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a man performed "Dawazi" on Tuesday, a Uygur name for high-wire walking. The awe-inspiring traditional sport was named one of China's intangible cultural heritages in 2006. Dawazi performers, following the Uygur tradition, fearlessly navigate a tightrope suspended 15 to 21 meters above the ground. Remarkably, they do so without safety harnesses or any protective gear.

