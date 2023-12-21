Persimmon industry thrives in Fuping county, NW China's Shaanxi

People's Daily Online) 09:19, December 21, 2023

The planting area of persimmon trees in Fuping county, northwest China's Shaanxi Province has reached 360,000 mu (24,000 hectares). The annual output of fresh persimmons has hit 280,000 tonnes, while that of dried persimmons stood at 70,000 tonnes.

Over 200,000 people work in the persimmon industrial chain in the county, and the output of the whole persimmon industrial chain was worth 6.5 billion yuan ($916.6 million).

The persimmon industry has emerged as an important sector that fattens farmers' wallets in Fuping.

A farmer sells persimmons at a market in Fuping county, Shaanxi Province, Oct. 29, 2023. (Photo/Xinhua)

"We aim to increase the total output value of the entire persimmon industrial chain to 10 billion yuan by 2025," said Wang Yaowu, director of the county’s bureau of agriculture and rural affairs.

In recent years, Fuping has extended the persimmon industrial chain, launching persimmon wine, persimmon vinegar, persimmon snacks, and other products.

Yang Yifan, born after 1995 in the county, quit his job in east China's Zhejiang Province and returned to engage in the persimmon industry in his hometown in August 2022. Last year, Yang helped local residents sell nearly 1,000 tonnes of dried persimmons.

Taiping village in the county is a leading producer of persimmons, thanks to fertile soil, abundant sunshine, and a significant temperature difference between day and night.

Chen Jianshe, a 59-year-old persimmon grower in the village, planted persimmon trees on 10 mu of land. Last year, he earned over 100,000 yuan.

"I'm a member of a persimmon cooperative in our village. I sell persimmons to the cooperative, work there and receive dividends from it," he said.

The cooperative has helped 1,596 people from 386 households increase their incomes by engaging in the persimmon industry, said Chen Ping, head of the cooperative.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)