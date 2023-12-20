Japanese automaker Daihatsu to halt all model shipments amid test scandal

Xinhua) 16:59, December 20, 2023

TOKYO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Japanese automaker Daihatsu Motor Co. said on Wednesday that it will suspend shipments of all vehicle models made in Japan and abroad amid an unfolding scandal over irregularities in its crash tests.

The Toyota Motor Corp. subsidiary said a third-party panel it has set up identified 174 new counts of misconduct across 25 vehicle test items in addition to the door trim irregularity in April and the pole side collision test irregularity in May.

There were irregularities found in 64 models and three engines, including those no longer in production and those supplied to Toyota, Mazda Corp. and Subaru Corp. for sale under their brands, according to the company.

In April, Daihatsu acknowledged data-rigging in collision tests for six of its models, including those sold in overseas markets of Thailand and Malaysia.

It was discovered in May that the company had improperly obtained government certification for hybrid vehicles for the Japanese market as well.

"We deeply apologize to our customers and other stakeholders for causing great inconvenience and concern and betraying their trust," Daihatsu said in a statement, adding that it will make "sweeping reforms" to its corporate culture to "make compliance the highest priority."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)