Syrian, Iranian FMs condemn ongoing Israeli military operation in Gaza

Xinhua) 11:20, December 20, 2023

DAMASCUS, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday condemned the intensifying Israeli military operation in Gaza, the state news agency SANA reported.

In a phone conversation, both ministers expressed grave concern about the escalating situation in Palestine, particularly the Gaza Strip, and condemned "the continuous Israeli and Western aggression against the Palestinian people," the report said.

They also regretted the loss of nearly 20,000 lives in Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need to halt the Israeli military operation and deliver essential humanitarian aid to the enclave, according to the report.

On the bilateral relations, the two top diplomats highlighted the importance of implementing various agreements reached by the two sides, noting that tangible decisions will bring positive outcomes for the people of both Syria and Iran.

