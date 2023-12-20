China urges U.S. to stop solely blocking UN resolutions on Palestinian-Israeli ceasefire

Xinhua) 09:36, December 20, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that China hopes the United States will stop single-handedly blocking UN Security Council resolutions, and play its due role to promote an immediate Palestinian-Israeli ceasefire.

Wang said so at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on remarks by U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns at the Brookings Institution on Dec. 15 that China has a wish to become more influential in the Middle East, but the work to end the conflict is really on U.S. shoulders.

Since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out, China has been committed to promoting a ceasefire, protecting the civilians and easing the humanitarian crisis, Wang said.

Wang said as the president of the Security Council in November, China enabled the adoption of the first Security Council resolution since the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out, submitted the Position Paper of the People's Republic of China on Resolving the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict and worked to galvanize more support and action from the Security Council.

China has provided multiple batches of aid, including humanitarian cash assistance, food and medicine, to the people in Gaza, Wang added.

"I want to stress that China does not have selfish interests in the Middle East and does not seek to form exclusive blocs in the region. China always supports the people in Middle East countries in keeping the region's future in their own hands," said Wang.

Wang noted that China stands ready to work with Arab-Islamic countries to firmly support the Palestinian people's just cause of restoring their lawful national rights.

In recent years, China has proposed a five-point initiative on achieving security and stability in the Middle East, a four-point proposal for the political settlement of the Syrian issue, and a three-point vision for the implementation of the two-state solution to the Palestinian question, according to the spokesperson.

Noting that China successfully hosted the Saudi Arabia-Iran talks in Beijing which produced major outcomes, Wang said all the efforts are aimed to encourage regional countries to seek strength through solidarity and resolve disputes and differences through dialogue and consultation.

"China will continue to work relentlessly to that end with the international community," Wang said.

There has been a rising voice from international community for a ceasefire, Wang said, adding that the UN General Assembly has adopted two resolutions with an overwhelming majority.

"We hope the United States will listen to the voice of the international community, stop single-handedly blocking Security Council resolutions, and play its due role to promote an immediate ceasefire and prevent an even larger humanitarian catastrophe," Wang said.

