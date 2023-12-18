Humanitarian aid supplies provided by China arrive in Gaza
A truck loaded with humanitarian aid supplies provided by China is seen on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip, Dec. 17, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
A truck loaded with humanitarian aid supplies provided by China is seen on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip, Dec. 17, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
A truck loaded with humanitarian aid supplies provided by China is seen on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip, Dec. 17, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
A truck loaded with humanitarian aid supplies provided by China is seen on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip, Dec. 17, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Palestine, U.S. reach agreement to resolve PA funds held by Israel: source
- Most Israelis oppose annexing Gaza after conflict: survey
- Yemen's Houthis claim fresh drone attacks at Israeli targets in Eilat
- Yearender: Europe grappling for united Gaza ceasefire call
- Intensified bombardments in Gaza raise urgent calls for ceasefire
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.