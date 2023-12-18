Most Israelis oppose annexing Gaza after conflict: survey

Xinhua) 13:31, December 18, 2023

JERUSALEM, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- A recent survey conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) reveals that a majority of Israelis are opposed to the annexation of the Gaza Strip when the ongoing conflict with Hamas ends.

According to the findings, 56 percent of Israelis are against the annexation and resettlement of Gaza, while 33 percent express support and 11 percent remain undecided.

Regarding the post-conflict control of Gaza, the survey reflects diverse perspectives. Notably, 23 percent advocate for Arab countries to supervise Gaza, and 22 percent support Israeli military governance.

Additionally, 18 percent favor an international force under the United Nations, and another 18 percent lean towards the idea of Israel annexing Gaza.

The complexity of opinions underscores the divergence in perspectives concerning the future governance of Gaza, as highlighted by the HU.

Furthermore, on the issue of humanitarian aid to Gaza, 40 percent of Israelis stand against permitting such aid during the conflict, while 37 percent express support for humanitarian initiatives.

Concerning the prospect of reaching an agreement for the release of hostages, 57 percent of Israelis express support. Within this cohort, 41 percent endorse the release of Hamas prisoners, and 16 percent propose a reduction in Israeli military operations. Meanwhile, 23 percent oppose any negotiations.

The survey, based on responses from 1,858 participants, provides a nationally representative sample of Israel's adult population.

