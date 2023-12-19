Majority of Australians believe relationship with China improving: poll

Xinhua) 13:26, December 19, 2023

CANBERRA, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- A majority of Australians believe the bilateral relationship with China is improving, a poll has found.

The poll, which was published by the daily newspaper the Australian Financial Review (AFR) on Tuesday, asked Australians to rate 10 key government areas of focus on whether they are improving, worsening or unchanged over the last 12 months.

It found that 54 percent of respondents believe Australia's relationship with China is improving while 45 percent said it was worsening or unchanged - a net positive rating of 9 percent, up from 2 percent in December 2022.

Australia's relationship with China had the highest net rating of any area and was one of two areas with a higher net rating than 12 months earlier.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made improving the relationship with China a priority for his first term and in November paid an official visit to China.

In other areas, however, respondents to the poll said the government has failed to make improvements.

Only the relationship with China and Australia's progress towards net zero carbon emissions had net ratings in the positive.

The biggest change was in respondent's feelings about the behavior of politicians in Canberra, with a net rating of negative 39 compared to negative 14 in 2022 while the number of voters who felt the transparency of political decisions had not improved increased 20 points.

The opportunity for all Australians to own a home was the worst-performing area, with a net rating of negative 67.

Thirty-seven percent of participants said they have a favorable view of Albanese compared to 42 percent who said they viewed him unfavorably.

