In pics: FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship 2023
Players of VakifBank celebrate scoring during the pool B preliminary phase match between VakifBank Spor Kulubu of Trkiye and Sport Center I Women's Club of Vietnam at FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship 2023 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Gunes Zehra (L) and Braga Guimaraes Gabriela (R) of VakifBank compete during the pool B preliminary phase match between VakifBank Spor Kulubu of Trkiye and Sport Center I Women's Club of Vietnam at FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship 2023 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Players of Sport Center celebrate scoring during the pool B preliminary phase match between VakifBank Spor Kulubu of Trkiye and Sport Center I Women's Club of Vietnam at FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship 2023 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Braga Guimaraes Gabriela (R) of VakifBank spikes during the pool B preliminary phase match between VakifBank Spor Kulubu of Trkiye and Sport Center I Women's Club of Vietnam at FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship 2023 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Tran Thi Bich Thuy (R) of Sport Center spikes during the pool B preliminary phase match between VakifBank Spor Kulubu of Trkiye and Sport Center I Women's Club of Vietnam at FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship 2023 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Photos
Related Stories
- China beats Bulgaria at FIVB Men's Nations League
- China edge Netherlands in FIVB Women's Nations League
- China beats Japan in FIVB Women's Nations League
- 2019 FIVB Women's Club World Championship: China vs. Italy
- China win Women's World Cup gold, Zhu Ting named MVP
- China beat USA 3-0 for 7th straight win at FIVB Volleyball Women's World Cup
- U.S. wins 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League Finals Women
- China trounce Russia at women's volleyball worlds
- US claims title at Volleyball Nations League Women's Finals
- Brazil beats China at FIVB Volleyball Nations League Women's Finals
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.