In pics: FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship 2023

Xinhua) 20:17, December 13, 2023

Players of VakifBank celebrate scoring during the pool B preliminary phase match between VakifBank Spor Kulubu of Trkiye and Sport Center I Women's Club of Vietnam at FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship 2023 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gunes Zehra (L) and Braga Guimaraes Gabriela (R) of VakifBank compete during the pool B preliminary phase match between VakifBank Spor Kulubu of Trkiye and Sport Center I Women's Club of Vietnam at FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship 2023 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Players of Sport Center celebrate scoring during the pool B preliminary phase match between VakifBank Spor Kulubu of Trkiye and Sport Center I Women's Club of Vietnam at FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship 2023 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Braga Guimaraes Gabriela (R) of VakifBank spikes during the pool B preliminary phase match between VakifBank Spor Kulubu of Trkiye and Sport Center I Women's Club of Vietnam at FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship 2023 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Tran Thi Bich Thuy (R) of Sport Center spikes during the pool B preliminary phase match between VakifBank Spor Kulubu of Trkiye and Sport Center I Women's Club of Vietnam at FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship 2023 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

